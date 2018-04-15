IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Updates: Virat Kohli eye to thrash ineffective Royals

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be brimming with confidence after their emphatic win in their bastion against Kings XI Punjab on Friday.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore would be brimming with confidence after their emphatic win in their bastion against Kings XI Punjab on Friday. Now RCB would eye to continue their new-found confidence when they square off against Rajasthan Royals at M.Chinnaswamy stadium. AB de Villiers brilliant 50 and fast bowler Umesh Yadav’s three-wicket haul guided Virat Kohli’s army to beat KXIP by four wickets.

RR also celebrated their return to the fortress Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils in the rain-truncated match. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side would feel they fell on the favourable side of the Duckworth-Lewis Method and have areas to improve on, especially their batting. For RCB, ABD and Quinton de Kock, who scored 45 runs to lay the foundation against Punjab, will aim to continue the good work.

Captain Virat Kohli has got starts but would want to make a mark by getting a big score on Sunday. Brendon McCullum would also like to get into the thick of things, especially after getting a golden duck.

England’s Moeen Ali could also be pencilled in for the ineffective Sarfaraz Khan. Coming to the visitors, besides RR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson, who scored 45 off 40 balls and 37 off 22 balls, respectively, would like to continue in similar vein, but beyond them, the batting has flopped.

The likes of big-hitter Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi and Big Bash famed D’Arcy Short will have to deliver the goods. RR’s bowling attack comprising pacers Ben Laughlin and Dhawal Kulkarni had done well to keep DD batsmen in check with their variations. Ben Stokes, the most expensive signing at the auctions, has not been in the best form recently, but RR will hope he can start hitting a few balls out of the park soon.

Pitch condition: Short boundaries and high altitude make the Chinnaswamy track a heaven for batters in the limited-overs formats. However, the pitch is also known to support the pacers and one of the examples is Umesh Yadav mind-boggling performance against KXIP.

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.