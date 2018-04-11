IPL 2018 LIVE Score RR vs DD Live Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Can Ajinkya Rahane challenge Gautam Gambhir in Jaipur?

IPL 2018 LIVE streaming Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Score: Ajinkya Rahane’s team to return to Jaipur after two years.

IPL 2018 LIVE streaming Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score: After the pounding received by Rajasthan Royals at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the management must be scratching their head to select the right starting XI for the game against Delhi Daredevils. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side does not have much time to reflect on the nine-wicket defeat because they are back home after two years where they would want to start with a win against DD. Interestingly, DD also are smarting from a loss to Kings XI Punjab as well.

Both teams have a similar make-up. Captains who like to play anchor, and two destructive allrounders Glenn Maxwell and Ben Stokes. And this is where RR have an upper hand over DD, Maxwell has not yet joined the team due to personal reasons. Both the teams also have a plethora of spin options but yet the main concern will be bowling for one (DD) and batting for another (RR).

The Rajasthan side is facing a problem of too many openers. Having five openers in the top six did not help the matters. Although one game is too early to come to a conclusion, Royals will quickly need to identify how to sort out the batting line-up problem.

At the auction, much of their strategy seemed to suggest a replication of Rising Pune Supergiant’s formula. They need to do well to implement some of it too, like slotting Rahul Tripathi back at the top of the order, where he struck 391 runs in 14 innings last seasons, including six successive 30 plus scores, at strike rate of 146.44 during a breakout season.

However, RR is not the only team with things on its plate. DD have to play five away games before returning home. Having lost the opener, they will be looking for ways to lift their confidence and not get into a rut. Colin Munro who can blast bowlers on his day was all at sea against spin on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.