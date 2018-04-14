IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score MI vs DD, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir search win

IPL 2018 LIVE Score MI vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: Mumbai and Delhi are the only two sides in the IPL this season led by their local players.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score MI vs DD LIVE Cricket Score: The Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Daredevils at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday afternoon with both sides aiming to open their account in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mumbai and Delhi are the only two sides in the IPL this season led by their local players. While Mumbai is used to of slow starts in the tournament, getting his team together would be a task in hand for Gautam Gambhir. Mumbai Indians top order has been a bit of concern for the franchise with Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan going too hard after the bowlers. Kieron Pollard who batted at number 7 in the last match would be hoping for an advanced role as well. Delhi, on the other hand, need to find the right batting order. The Indian batsmen – Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar also need to take a lot more responsibility. Morris’ poor performance with the ball would be another major concern for Gambhir. The pitch is likely to be on the slower side but by the end of 40th over, at least one side will open its account.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils Punjab squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh.

Delhi Daredevils: Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.