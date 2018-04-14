IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Dinesh Karthik faces tough test

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score: In what will be their biggest test in the Indian Premier League so far, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Dinesh Karthik would take motivation from KKR’s batting effort in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. However, the death bowling remains a huge concern for the KKR captain. Vinay Kumar has had two forgettable matches in the IPL so far while young Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out from the entire tournament on Saturday morning. This has left the franchise with just one Indian fast bowling option – Shivam Mavi. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have got off to a great start winning their most two matches. However, the weakness in their middle-order was exposed in the last match against Mumbai Indians, an area where Kane Williamson would hope to see more responsibility from his players. With slightly humid conditions, it will be a tough day out for the players. Thunderstorms are also expected in the afternoon but that should not affect the game.

6.00 pm: Good evening, everyone, and welcome to FinancialExpress’ live ball-by-ball coverage of the 11th season of the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan.