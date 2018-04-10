Cauvery protest LIVE updates, CSK vs KKR IPL 2018: Chennai team leaves for Chepauk amid agitation

IPL 2018 Live streaming CSK vs KKR LIVE score: Protestors have gathered outside Chepauk ahead of the match.

IPL 2018 live streaming Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score: Chennai Super Kings returned to the Indian Premier League in style, and in an Houdini-style escape, defeating Mumbai Indians by one wicket in the season opener at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday evening. Dwayne Bravo’s heroic and Kedar Jadhav’s Midas touch ensured victory for CSK. Now, for the first time in two years, Chepauk will experience a yellow tsunami when CSK will square-off against Kolkata Knight Riders who also won their first match against RCB. There is very little doubt that the game will be dictated by spin as both Chennai and Kolkata have banked their hopes on spinners. CSK have spinners in abundance this year and the pitch will be in their favour. However, Knight Riders have historically been a team that relies on spin as well.

The question is can Nitish Rana repeat his valiant effort he showed on Sunday with both ball and bat and can Dinesh Karthik repeat his shrewd captaincy against the seasoned veteran MS Dhoni’s side. Can their middle order of Robin Uthappa, Rana and DK counter the home team’s bowling-centric strategy to win the middle overs?

KKR won’t have too many batting issues at the start and end of the innings. Sunil Narine clicked and scored a fifty in a blistering fashion and he also gave a stellar performance with the ball. DK would sure be hoping that Narine can recapitulate the same today.

This will be both teams’ second game of the season and while it’s too early to worry about the table, it’s an early chance to go to first place and set up the momentum for a winning streak for the two teams that copped most criticism after the auction.

Sad news for CSK is that Jadhav is out of action due to grade-2 hamstring which will pave way for Murali Vijay as the opener pushing Amabati Rayudu back into the middle order.

Pitch conditions: With an abundance of spin bowling in Chennai’s squad and going with the tradition is can be expected that the ball will turn in Chepauk, giving an edge to the spin bowlers over pacers.

5:45 pm: Rajeev Shukla IPL Commissioner said: Tamil Nadu govt and Chennai police has assured that security will be provided. I met Home Secretary, who spoke to the DGP, gave instructions that full security should be provided to the spectators, players & no untoward incidents should not happen.

5:35 pm: Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers protest outside MA Chidambaram Stadium ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL match at 8 pm, carry balloons stating, ‘We do not want IPL, we want Cauvery Management Board.’

5:33 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog for today’s match and it looks like as much as Chennai fans are interested, the Thalaivas have gathered outside the stadium to protest against the match.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.