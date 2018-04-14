KXIP vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE on TV

The 12th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday.

KXIP vs CSK LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 12th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings chased 203 with a great vigour and showed an apt example of team performance in their last match against Kolkata. Chennai’s top-order has come to form at the right time with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu providing a quick start which was followed by Sam Billings’ knock of 56 runs from 23 balls. The management, however, would want to see more runs from Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s bat. Kings XI Punjab struggled in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore as the top order batsmen played too many strokes. Aaron Finch looked rusty while Yuvraj Singh is only a shadow of himself. This puts a lot of pressure on KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.