Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch KKR vs RCB, IPL 2018 on TV

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online: In the third match of the Indian Premier League, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Royal Challengers Banglore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Led by Dinesh Karthik, KKR has gone through a complete over with only a few names from last year remaining in the squad. The team dealt with a major blow before the start of IPL 2018 as Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc was ruled out due to an injury.RCB, on the other hand, has a long list of heavyweights with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers leading the chart. The duo will get a lot of help with the presence of former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum who is still one of the fittest players around the globe.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will be played on Sunday, April 08, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. You can watch the match in both English as well as in Hindi.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers, IPL 2018 squads?

Kolkata Knight Riders – Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Royal Challengers – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.