  4. KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL, beats Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan

KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL, beats Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in the IPL during the match against DD. Chasing a score of 167, KL Rahul got his side off to a flying start, scoring fifty in just 14 balls with the help of four 6's and six 4's.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 8, 2018 7:35 PM
kings xi punjab, kl rahul, kl rahul hit fastest fifty, fastest fifty, kl rahul full name, kl rahul ipl 2018 price KL rahul beats yousuf pathan sunil narine, ,KXIP vs DD KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in the IPL during the match against DD. Chasing a score of 167, KL Rahul got his side off to a flying start, scoring fifty in just 14 balls with the help of four 6’s and six 4’s. Opening the batting, the Karnataka boy kept smashing the bowlers hard, breaking the record of Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan. Rahul reached his fifty with the help of a boundary. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore was looking set for a big score but mis-timed one shot and was caught by Mohammed Shami on the boundary. After winning the toss Kings XI Punjab elected to field first. Delhi Daredevils had set a target of 167.

(To Be Updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top