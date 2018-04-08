KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL, beats Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan

KL Rahul scores fastest fifty in IPL (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab opener KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in the IPL during the match against DD. Chasing a score of 167, KL Rahul got his side off to a flying start, scoring fifty in just 14 balls with the help of four 6’s and six 4’s. Opening the batting, the Karnataka boy kept smashing the bowlers hard, breaking the record of Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan. Rahul reached his fifty with the help of a boundary. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore was looking set for a big score but mis-timed one shot and was caught by Mohammed Shami on the boundary. After winning the toss Kings XI Punjab elected to field first. Delhi Daredevils had set a target of 167.

