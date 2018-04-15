KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE on TV

KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 13th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018: The 13th match of this year’s Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Gautam Gambhir-led DD finally had a taste of victory in this year’s IPL on Saturday evening after they beat Mumbai Indians. The star of the evening was Jason Roy who smashed 91 runs not out from 53 balls. The England batsmen reached the 91-runs mark by hitting six 4s and six 6s. Although Gambhir failed to make an impact in the match, Rishabh pant and Shreyas crucial contribution helped DD clich the win. As for KKR, who had a blistering start has now had two consecutive loss. KKR total score was brought to a halt at mere 138 runs. Sunil Narine who took two wickets with an economy rate of 4.25 was the best on the fon the field for KKR’s bowling departmet.

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Where will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Delhi Daredevlis squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.