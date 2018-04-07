Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch KXIP vs DD, IPL 2018 on TV

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Streaming Online: Second match of the Indian Premier League

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Streaming Online, IPL 2018: In the second match of the Indian Premier League, the Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin will take on the Delhi Daredevils captained by Gautam Gambhir at the Punjab Cricket Association, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Kings XI Punjab retained only one player i.e. Axar Patel but bought two of its other key players – Mohit Sharma and David Miller through Right-To-Match card. They also bought a couple of other exciting Indian players in KL Rahul and Karun who can change the course of the match. Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, also have some exciting Indian along with some foreign players such as Glen Maxwell. It will be interesting to watch how Delhi Daredevils manages to finalise its playing XI with so many big players in the squad. All eyes will be on Gautam Gambhir to revive the fortunes of the franchise that has failed to win the IPL for 10 years now.

When is Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played on April 8, 2018

Where will Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time will Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab – Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Delhi Daredevils – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.