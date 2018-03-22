IPL ticket rates out: How to book Indian Premier League tickets on BookMyShow, Paytm, Insider.in

IPL 2018 ticket rates are out and you can now buy them online. (Source: BCCI)

The 11th season of the Indian Premier League promises to be an exciting one with a major reshuffle of players during IPL auction 2018. The new season of IPL will begin on April 7 and the final will be played on May 27. Both the opening as well as closing ceremonies will take place in Mumbai. Ben Stokes once again emerged as the most expensive player in the IPL auction and was bought by Rajasthan Royals. Jaydev Unadkat was the most expensive Indian player and will represent the same franchise. This year the league will also see the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings who were banned for the last two seasons. In the opening match of IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians, who defeated Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the title last year, will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

With less than two weeks left for the tournament, IPL 2018 ticket prices have been announced by various franchises. The Mumbai Indians said in a statement that they have set IPL ticket rates between Rs 800 and Rs 8000. These tickets can be purchased from Mumbai Indians website. Meanwhile, the ticket rate for Rajasthan Royals’ matches in Jaipur will start from Rs 500 and can be bought from BookMyShow. Similarly, KKR have set their IPL ticket price in Eden Gardens from Rs 400 to Rs 26000.

(Source: BookMyShow)

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab which will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2018 has partnered with Paytm along with event ticketing platform Insider.in. They will be the exclusive ticketing partners for the home games of Kings XI Punjab. Insider.In will be handling the logistics and operations for the game – managing box office, stadium entry, seating and physical ticket delivery.

Tickets for Delhi Daredevils’ matches will also be available on Insider.in. The prices of tickets for Kings XI Punjab and DD matches have not been announced but are likely to be priced between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000.

(Source: BookMyShow)

Here is how to book IPL 2018 tickets online:

1. Visit BookMyShow, Paytm or Insider.in.

2. Enter your name and city.

3. Select the IPL 2018 match you want to buy tickets for.

4. Click on the Book button.

5. Select the stand you want (prices will vary as per the block).

6. Select the number of seats you want to buy.

7. Proceed and make payment through the suitable method.

8. The tickets will be mailed to you.

(Source: Insider.in)

How to buy IPL 2018 tickets from the counter:

1. Go to the counter in your city.

2. Select the stand you want (prices will vary as per the block).

3. Tell the number of seats and make the payment.

4. You will get the tickets.

In the 10th edition of IPL, the Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the final to lift the trophy for a record third time. Batting first, Mumbai Indians had put on 129 runs on board. However, brilliant spells from Mitchell Johnson and Jasprit Bumrah kept the Steven Smith-led Pune side down to 128, helping Mumbai to an incredible win.

The fans would be hoping to see a lot more close encounters in IPL 2018!