Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Cricket Score, KKR vs RCB IPL 2018 Updates: Virat Kohli eyes winning start at Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli eye for the first win of the season.

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Cricket Score: In match three of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. KKR is led by Dinesh Karthik for this edition. The team in golden and purple have several players from the squad that played last year’s playoffs and will be keen to use that experience to their advantage this time. They retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell before the January auctions. However, KKR suffered a big blow when their Rs 9 crore spearhead bowler Mitchell Starc pulled out due to a stress fracture. England’s Tom Curran was brought as a replacement of Starc.

Dinesh Karthik interestingly, a day before the match, had said he will use his Nidahas trophy final performance as an inspiration to lead the team. There were question marks over the participation of Chris Lynn, who injured his shoulder while playing for Australia in February. However, the 27-year old has been seen striking the ball in the nets and stands a good chance of featuring in the playing XI. KKR has the smallest roster out of all the eight franchises and hence it will be important for them that their playing XI combination clicks early.

However, that is not the problem for RCB. Led by Virat Kohli, they retained AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan and used RTM to rope in services of Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli will this year not open for his side but play at his natural number three position instead. The 29-year-old in an interview said there are plenty of opening options for the management and so he will play at number three. The team also signed up Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock and Kiwi all-rounders Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme.RCB have several exciting homegrown players too.

Pitch Conditions: The Eden Gardens track is considered as one of the better batting surfaces although spinners tend to come into action as the match wears on. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here in IPL games as well.

WATCH| Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE Streaming Online

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Cricket Score Updates:

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders – Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Royal Challengers – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.