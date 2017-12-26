IPL cricket, CBSE results to Bitcoin price, Google releases top 10 most searched news of 2017, See what grabs No 1 spot

As the world is gearing up to bid 2017 a sweet adieu, various publication and social media companies are unveiling their top 10 lists across various genres.

As the world is gearing up to bid 2017 a sweet adieu, various publication and social media companies are unveiling their top 10 lists across various genres. After Yahoo, Youtube and Forbes, Google has released a list of top 10 most searched news. As per the list, Indian Premier League (IPL) has emerged as the indisputable champion on Google’s list of most searched news in India this year. Falling behind IPL in the most searched news in India this year is ICC Champions Trophy, CBSE results, UP election results and Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the top 5. The other news searches in India are Wimbledon, Miss World Ceremony, Bitcoin price, Union budget and US Open.

Indian fans are gearing up for next edition of IPL and before that its auction. The salary purse for IPL teams has also been extended to Rs. 80 crore this season, that could see a lot of money could be shelled out by teams during the upcoming auctions.

With the return of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after a two-year spot-fixing ban, teams have been given the choice to retain five of their elite players from their previous squads with two options – retain three cricketers with two Right to Match (RTM) or retain two cricketers with three RTM. The auctions will take place on January 27 and 28. Also, this year the media rights are with Star Sports. Star Sports under the Star India umbrella shelled out an exorbitant Rs 16,347.5 crore or $2.55 billion for IPL media rights over the next five years till 2022. This is nearly triple of what Sony, the previous TV rights holders, had paid for ten years in 2009.

In all, it converts to Rs 55 crore from every IPL match or Rs 23.3 lakhs for every legal delivery bowled. It will leave the IPL sandwiched between the English Premier League (Rs 84 crore per match) and the NBA (Rs 18 crore per match) in terms of highest grossing sporting leagues in the world, with the NFL the clear leader earning Rs 150 crore per match.