IPL auction 2018: Who is Rashid Khan? Afghanistan player bought by SRH for staggering Rs 9 cr using RTM

Rashid Khan is among the youngest players who went into the IPL player auction 2018 but came out with flying colours.

IPL auction 2018: Rashid Khan is among the youngest players who went into the IPL player auction 2018 but came out with flying colours. A relatively unknown name 18 months ago, the Afghani wonder at a very tender age has a long list of achievements. Rashid Khan made his ODI debut on Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe in October 2015 and rallied on to make his Twenty20 International debut against the same team later that month. In February 2017, Rashid fetched the highest bid for any Associate nation player ever, eventually having been bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore at the same auction that abandoned world’s top-ranked limited-overs bowler Imran Tahir, 38 then, red-faced with no bids whatsoever. Now that is what his cricketing prowess achieved him. Rashid outnumbers leg breaks with googlies, a skill which he has perfected with time and this is one of his most reliable and retaliatory weapons. In IPL auction, Rashid Khan was bought by SRH for Rs 9 cr crore.

Read| IPL auction 2018 LIVE Streaming Online

A die-hard follower of Shahid Afridi since a very young age, Rashid bowls similar lines – linear, from stump to stump – and does so at a quick pace, not allowing the batsman any time to shimmy out and get to the pitch of the ball. He is also passing as a good first class bowler as well. Rashid is an agile fielder who is well capable of putting in the dive and then excels at clearing the big ropes in the slog overs to top it all.

Read| IPL auction 2018 players list with base price

In the domestic game, Rashid has been fruitful for his team Kabul Eagles franchise and has also represented Comilla Victorians in Bangladesh Premier League as well. He is also a crowd favourite in the national team. His bowling prowess has turned him into a sensation and his initial IPL bid is a sign that he is a player who can lead Afghanistan out of Associate cricket and into the big leagues.