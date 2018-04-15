IPL 2018: Why Virat Kolhi-led RCB donned green jersey against Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli’s army promotes the message of environmental conservation, and also creates awareness about Global Warming. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore were spotted wearing a green jersey on Sunday when they squared off against Rajasthan Royals at M.Chinnaswamy stadium. The reason behind it is that under the ‘Go Green’ initiative, Virat Kohli’s army promotes the message of environmental conservation, and also creates awareness about Global Warming. The ‘Go Green’ initiative was started in the back in 2011 and since then the players are been donning green jerseys on one match of the season. In 2016, RCB players took a step further and ditched their team bus and reached the stadium on bicycles instead.

Also, CNG autorickshaws were arranged for them by the RCB. Planting trees and urging the fans to travel by bus are also some of the initiatives which the franchise has been promoting for environmental conservation.

Meanwhile, RR defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs here on Sunday to register their second win in three matches of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan had put up a huge score of 217 for 4 wickets, riding on Sanju Samson’s blistering 92 not out off 45 deliveries. RCB managed to score 198/6 as the southern outfit suffered its second loss in three games. Samson shared crucial partnerships with Ben Stokes (27 off 21), Jos Buttler (23 off 14) and Rahul Tripathi (14 not out off five), as Rajasthan capitalised on a strong start provided by captain Ajinkya Rahane (36 off 20).

RCB’s reply was very strong, launched by the 77-run second-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli (57 off 30) and De Kock (26 off 19). But losing the pair and AB de Villiers (20 off 18) meant that the game tilted in favour of the visitors. Kohli and De Kock meted out some heavy punishment to the likes of spinner K. Gowtham and medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

De Kock pulled spinner Short to Unadkat at deep backward square leg as Rajasthan saw the end of a potential match-turning partnership. In came RCB’s big gun de Villiers but Rajasthan decided to employ spinners Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal to force Kohli and de Villiers to go for power.

The strategy worked wonders as both the dangerous batsmen fell to Gopal trying to up the ante. While Kohli was caught at deep midwicket by Short, de Villiers pulled Gopal into the hands of Unadkat at deep square leg in the 13th over. After de Villiers’ wicket, the hosts were at 114/4 and were left a huge mountain to climb, still requiring 104 runs in 7.3 overs.