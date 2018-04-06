IPL 2018: Unsold players who will be missed in this season of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018: In previous seasons, sold for millions, these players will be watching the matches from the audience arena this year.

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to begin on April 7. While everyone is busy talking about players who may set the stage on fire in this year’s IPL, there are a few others who were not picked by any franchise and will be missed in the tournament. In previous seasons, sold for millions, these players will be watching the matches from the audience arena this year. These unsold players have managed to mark their presence in the previous tournaments by captivating the fans with their performance but this time, with a limited budget and team strategy they won’t be able to show their talent on the field. With only one day left for the tournament to begin, let’s have a look at five such players who will be missed by the fans throughout the event.

1. Lasith Malinga

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga who is an IPL legend has picked up 154 wickets from 110 matches in last 10 years for Mumbai Indians but failed to find himself a buyer in IPL 2018 auction. After his surgery, the pacer was finding it hard to cope up with his form and certainly, the dropping form was the major issue which didn’t help his case either.

2. Hashim Amla

The South African batsman was terrific in last season, scoring 420 runs in 10 games for Kings XI Punjab. He was one of the star players for Kings XI Punjab last year but that didn’t force the franchises to invest money on him. Amla’s cool and calm and attitude would surely be missed in the tournament.

3. Darren Sammy

The former West Indies’ captain has not played IPL for the last couple of seasons but his cameos for Hyderabad in the past had entertained the fans. Sammy’s heroics in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) show what exactly IPL would be missing this year.

4. Dale Steyn

The South African speedster is one of the best entertainers in the world as he has proved in the previous editions of the tournament but his injuries have played a huge role in Dale Steyn’s absence from the Indian Premier League. Teams were reluctant to pick him as they were concerned about Steyn’s fitness.

5. Morne Morkel

The tall South African fast bowler Morne Morkel who recently retired from international cricket was not picked up by any of the IPL teams despite his brilliant T20 record. The tall pacer in earlier seasons had managed to notch up 77 wickets over 70 matches in the IPL and had also won a Purple Cap for his heroics in the 2012 edition for Delhi Daredevils.