IPL 2018 time table, schedule, song, date, teams, squads, venues, list of matches; all you need to know

IPL 2018: The tournament will begin at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2018: The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start on April 7 and the players have joined their respective franchises to gear up for the extravagant event. The tournament will begin at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. This year the IPL matches will be played across nine cities in a span of 51 days with the final scheduled for May 27. Fans at both Chepauk and Sawai Mansingh Stadium will once again roar when players will enter the cricket ground whirling their heavy bats like a little matchstick. The buzz in the stands and the sense of anticipation will be palpable.

That buzz will reach a crescendo when MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina return to Chennai while Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes don the blue jersey. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab this time will also entertain the people of Indore as they will play three of their seven home matches at the Holkar stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium will be hosting the final this time around between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2, on May 27. The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will feature 12 matches that will be played at 4:00 pm and 48 matches will start at 8:00 pm.

IPL 2018 timetable, schedule, fixtures and list of matches with venues:

Match 1, 7 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 2, 8 April 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 3, 8 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 4, 9 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 5, 10 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 6, 11 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 7, 12 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Match 8, 13 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 9, 14 April 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 10, 14 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 11, 15 April 2018 at 4 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 12, 15 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 13, 16 April 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 14, 17 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 15, 18 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 16, 19 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 17, 20 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 18, 21 April 2018 at 4 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 19, 21 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 20, 22 April 2018 at 4 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 21, 22 April 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Match 22, 23 April 2018 at 8 pm, Indore: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 23, 24 April 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 24, 25 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 25, 26 April 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 26, 27 April 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 27, 28 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match 28, 29 April 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 29, 29 April 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 30, 30 April 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 31, 1 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Match 32, 2 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 33, 3 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 34, 4 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Match 35, 5 May 2018 at 4 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 36, 5 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 37, 6 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 38, 6 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 39, 7 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 40, 8 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 41, 9 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Match 42, 10 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 43, 11 May 2018 at 8 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 44, 12 May 2018 at 4 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 45, 12 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

Match 46, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 47, 13 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 48, 14 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mohali: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 49, 15 May 2018 at 8 pm, Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 50, 16 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 51, 17 May 2018 at 8 pm, Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match 52, 18 May 2018 at 8 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 53, 19 May 2018 at 4 pm, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 54, 19 May 2018 at 8 pm, Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 55, 20 May 2018 at 4 pm, Delhi: Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Match 56, 20 May 2018 at 8 pm, Chennai: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Qualifier 1, 22 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

Eliminator, 23 May 2018 at 8 pm: Venue and teams to be announced

Qualifier 2, 25 May 2018 at 8 PM: Venue and teams to be announced

Final, 27 May 2018 at 8 pm, Mumbai: Teams to be announced

IPL 2018 song: The official song for this year’s IPL was released on March 12. Star Sports on its official Twitter handle tweeted, “The wait is finally over! The much anticipated #VIVOIPL 2018 anthem is here, heralding the face-off of the #BestvsBest! Is khel ka yaaron kya kehna.”

IPL 2018 teams: There are eight franchise who will be taking part in this year’s Indian Premier League. They are Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are IPL 2018 full squads:

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Muhammad Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Lungisani Ngidi, KM Asif, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Dhruv Shorey, Kanishk Seth, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Warner, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan

Delhi Daredevils – Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Daniel Christian, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Behrendorff, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Rajasthan Royals – Steve Smith, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Kings XI Punjab – Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.