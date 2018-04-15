IPL 2018: Three players bought at extremely low prices, surprises all with their performances

Many a times, players bought at whopping prices have proved to be duds while cricketers bought cheap have surprised all with their extraordinary performances. (Source: IE)

IPL 2018: With its unpredictability, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has earned many fans all over the world. Many a times, players bought at whopping prices have proved to be duds while cricketers bought cheap have surprised all with their extraordinary performances. Just like the past IPL seasons, this year is also full of surprises. Indian fans have been introduced to many players who were unknown or unpopular before IPL 2018. These cricketers have proven to be hidden gems for their respective teams and marvelous entertainers for IPL fans.

Here we take a look at three players who were bought at extremely low price but performed beyond expectation:

Mayank Markande

Mumbai Indians paid Markande just Rs 20 lakh. But his mesmerizing performance in the last three matches has won many fans. Within a week, this young player has marked his presence by taking seven wickets. Some of the most celebrated players he has dismissed include Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu. He is looking forward to play against Rajasthan Royals on April 22 where his idol Shane Warne would be before him.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan’s youngest player Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also the youngest ever debutant in the Indian Premier League. His performance arguably makes him one of the best performers of this season so far. Rahman bowls many variations including googlies, off-spinners, and carom balls and at his age, it is pretty interesting to watch him picking wickets. This player received much attention before the start of the IPL 2018 season. With his performance, Rahman has justified the hype around him. In his first match itself, the Kings Xi Punjab bowler took two wickets in his quota of four overs. Playing against RCB, he was able to fetch the most important wicket of RCB and India skipper Virat Kohli.

Billy Stalanke

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked Billy for just Rs 50 lakhs. The Australian pacer Billy Stalanke had previously played just two IPL games. Playing against Mumbai Indians in a nerve-wracking match, Billy’s four wickets helped SRH win against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday.