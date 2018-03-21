IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be led by Steven Smith.

IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals (RR) along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is making a comeback to Indian Premier League (IPL) after a two-year ban. The Rajasthan franchise has now released this year’s team anthem and has named it ‘Phir Halla Bol’. With a renewed spirit and exuberance the team would be taking the pitch with a newly formed team which will be led by Steve Smith. “Our anthem has been unique in the sense that it is soaked in the flavour and colour of Rajasthan. ‘Phir Halla Bol’ is a tribute to our fans who have awaited with anticipation to see us back in the IPL,” Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale said.

The anthem, sung by popular Rajasthani folk singer Ila Arun, was launched at Game Plan event organised by Star Sports in Jaipur. The video of the anthem vividly portrays the emotions and the love for cricket in the region.

While the inaugural champions retained Steve Smith during IPL player retention event, they bought the services of talented Caribbean Jofra Archer, Australian youngster Darcy Short among others during the auction last month.

Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday announced online ticketing platform bookmyshow.com as the ticketing partner for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

WATCH|

The new Rajasthan Royals anthem is here????

It’s time to turn up the volume and #HallaBol with us!

ढोल बजाके, रंग जमाने आये हम! ⚡

What do you think about the #RRAnthem2018?http://t.co/mefgWDEJd1 pic.twitter.com/csHPfcj8mk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 18, 2018

The tickets for the home matches starting April 11 to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur have gone live for sale on the portal. Over 20,000 tickets priced between Rs 500 to Rs 15,000 will be up for grabs for fans ahead of the first home match, a statement from the franchise said.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer, Gowtham Krishnappa, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Shreyas Gopal, MS Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Dushmanta Chameera