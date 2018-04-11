IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan poses with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva during CSK vs KKR match

Shah Rukh Khan clicked adorable picture with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva. (Source: IE)

IPL 2018: Tuesday evening’s match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders turned out to be a bumpy ride for the fans, players and the celebrities. The protestors outside were adamant about their demands as the players were about their win. While it was Andre Russell who tried to steal the show with his big-hitting, MS Dhoni’s daughter had her moment of fame as well. The KKR co-owner Shahrukh Khan was in Chennai to watch the match, spared some time and got himself clicked with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.

The duo looked extremely adorable in the picture which has been shared on social media since then. Ziva and her mom Sakshi Dhoni are avid supporters of CSK and never miss a chance to watch their matches irrespective of the place where they happen. While Ziva was busy supporting her father with full fervor, her mom asked Shahrukh and Ziva to pose for a picture. Shahrukh Khan obliged and got the picture clicked. In the previous match also pictures of Shah Rukh with his daughter Suhana and son Abram were a talking point for the KKR fans.

However, the match was stupendously entertaining, after KKR lost 5 wickets for 89 runs, Andre Russell and Dinesh Kartik added valuable 76 runs for the sixth wicket taking their side to a humongous total of 202. In reply, CSK’s Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson added 75 runs for the first wicket.

Suresh Raina failed to get going and was out cheaply, leaving Chennai in a spot of bother. Mahendra Singh Dhoni also failed to rotate the strike from the other end and at one stage, it appeared that CSK may lose the match. However, Sam Billings and Dwayne Bravo had different ideas and their big-hitting in the last few overs ensured an easy win for Chennai Super Kings.