IPL 2018 retained players RCB: Virat Kohli, ABD return almost certain; Chris Gayle likely to be released

You look at the squad that the Royal Challengers Bangalore had over the years and you get a sense that this team might have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) at least a few times. Coming back to reality, RCB is yet to get its hands on the trophy in spite of having world’s best batsman as its captain. Now, it faces a headache of a different kind to finalise the list of players it will retain. Virat Kohli as captain is a certainty and so is AB de Villiers who has been the backbone of the team over the years. But, the problem is the third retention.

RCB has a number of talented players like Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Travis Head to choose from. There are stars like Chris Gayle and Shane Watson in the side too. But, both these players failed to find form last year as RCB couldn’t even make it to the play-offs. Moreover, there is a huge question mark over Chris Gayle’s fitness. The West Indian played just 9 matches last season and RCB cannot afford to spend a huge amount on a player who might miss a good number of matches due to injuries.

If the reports are to be believed, the management might put its money on 24-year-old KL Rahul for the third spot. The opener has been in exceptional form for team India, can keep wickets, is a brilliant fielder and maintains a good equation with Virat Kohli.

Here is the IPL 2018 retained players RCB, as per reports: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and KL Rahul.

As per the guidelines issued by the IPL governing council, there can be a maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs at the discretion of the franchises and if there is no retention before the player auction, then franchises can have up to three RTMs.

The teams will be charged Rs 33 crore (for 3 players pre auction), Rs 21 crore (for 2 players pre auction) and Rs 12.5 crore (for 1 player retained pre-auction). The overall budget has been increased from Rs 60 crore to Rs 80 crore.

