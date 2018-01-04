IPL 2018 retained players Punjab: David Miller a certainty, Hashim Amla can be the surprise package

Kings XI Punjab had yet another disastrous season last year where they failed to find form. (Source: BCCI)

It was in the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when riding on the brilliant form of an unknown Shaun Marsh Kings XI Punjab had topped the points table, before being knocked out in the semi-final against the Chennai Super Kings. Since then, it has been a tough journey for the side that has failed to put together a balanced unit, leave only the performance. They have tried a number of captains in Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Murali Vijay, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell and George Bailey but the success has been limited.

Kings XI Punjab had yet another disastrous season last year where they failed to find form and the management might look to build the team from scratch. There has been no report suggesting which players Kings XI Punjab might retain this year. However, given David Miller and Glenn Maxwell’s exploits over the years and their fan following in Punjab, these two will most certainly be retained.

Apart from this, Hashim Amla was one rare bright signs in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Punjab last year. The South African scored 420 runs from 10 matches before leaving to represent his national side. It won’t be a bad move to retain him as well.

READ | IPL 2018 retained players list of all teams

Here are the IPL 2018 retained players Punjab, as per reports: David Miller, Hashim Amla and Glenn Maxwell.

This means that the management will have to let go of some talented Indian names including Manan Vohra who was retained by the franchise before IPL 7. Other big names that might not be retained are Murali Vijay, Mohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

The player retention price guideline for salary cap charged has also been set as Rs 33 crore (for 3 players pre auction), Rs 21 crore (for 2 players pre auction) and Rs 12.5 crore (for 1 player retained pre-auction). Each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction).

(The list will be updated as and when the names are made official)