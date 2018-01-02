IPL 2018 retained players: MS Dhoni to CSK, Rohit Sharma to Mumbai Indians; check full list here

Rohit Sharma to be retained by Mumbai Indians while CSK to keep MS Dhoni. (PTI)

IPL 2018: The battleground is all set for Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions and franchisees have decided to give the list of players they would like to retain ahead of the tenth edition of T20 league. While the last date of submission for the player retention is January 4, the franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are looking to keep their skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers- Hardik and Krunal. Senior official of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement confirmed the retention of these three MI players. “Skipper Rohit Sharma is an automatic retention having led the team to three IPL titles. Hardik Pandya is one of the big match-winners and the interesting third retention would be Krunal Pandya,” the official said. “Krunal being an uncapped Indian can be retained for only Rs 3 crore instead of Rs 7 crore for third capped player. Also, Krunal was an exceptional performer last year,” he added.

Interestingly, it is a trump card move by the defending champions, as they can get Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah back with the ‘Right To Match’ cards. “MI has been the biggest advocate of five retentions. These five are their core group of match winners and it will be surprising if they deviate from this strategy,” the BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, talking about the under-performing Delhi Daredevils, the national capital side may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their stable ahead of the upcoming auctions. It is learnt that Delhi are still undecided about having two or three retentions but Pant and Iyer being India players are certain to be retained. “If you retain two capped players, you spend Rs 21 crore (Rs 12.5 crore for Player 1 and Rs 8.5 for Player 2) instead of Rs 33 crore for three capped players (Rs 15 crore for Player 1, Rs 11 crore for Player 2 and Rs 7 crore for Player 3),” the official explained.

Focussing on the two teams who are making their return after facing a two-year ban-Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can only retain three players. RR would keep Steve Smith who spent two years at the Rising Pune Supergiants while CSK are set to retain three of their marquee players-Mahendra Singh Dhoni, IPL superstar Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As for Dwayne Bravo, if gets fit, is all but certain to be bought back with RTM card.

David Warner will be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who can also retain the immensely talented Deepak Hooda by paying Rs 3 crore for the uncapped player just like MI will be doing for Krunal.