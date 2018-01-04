IPL 2018 retained players MI: Rohit Sharma, Hardik, Krunal Pandya set to get new contracts

The local boy Rohit Sharma who has led the side to three titles had to be retained at any cost. (Source: PTI)

The defending champions Mumbai Indians had a lot of big names on the roster to choose from. What was the problem? That they had a lot of big names to choose from! The franchise had to make some tough choices as stars like Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga have been with the team from the very first season. They have not only performed exceptionally for the side but have also taken over the role of mentors on various occasions. However, in the mid-30s, these players don’t make the best of the assets. Result? Mumbai Indians opt for young talent who can help them dominate the league for the next three years.

The local boy Rohit Sharma who has led the side to three titles had to be retained at any cost. The Indian vice-captain has been in brilliant form recently and this could be his best ever IPL season. The second player retained by Mumbai Indians is Hardik Pandya. Another name that was an obvious choice. If Pandya would have allowed to go to the auction, he probably would have broken all the records. The third choice, Krunal Pandya, on the other hand, is a rather smart one.

Had Mumbai Indians opted to retain a capped player, another Rs 7 crore would have been deducted from its purse but given that Krunal is yet to make his India debut, MI will only have to pay Rs 3 crore for him.

However, this also means that Mumbai Indians have to let go Jasprit Bumrah who is not only India’s but also one of world’s best fast-bowler in the shortest format of the game. It won’t be a surprise if Mumbai bid for Bumrah aggressively in the auction and try to get him back through RTM.

Here is the IPL 2018 retained players MI, as per reports: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

A number of other stars like Ambati Rayudu, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee and Karn Sharma will also go back to the auction along with the highly-talented Nitish Rana who was at his best last season. Will Mumbai be able to replace these players successfully, is something to really look forward to.

