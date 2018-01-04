IPL 2018 retained players DD: Delhi Daredevils to back young Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant. (PTI)

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils are perhaps the perennial underperformers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from an initial couple of seasons, Delhi have always been sidelined in the competition and despite all the coaching and pedigree in the squad, they have never been able to secure the critical moments in the league and hence their camping never really takes off. Now with the chance to have a new beginning and start from scratch, the national capital side would want to have a balanced team with both experience and aggression in it. They would like to have players who are young and have proved their mettle in the sport. If going by this, two players who are sure to share the spotlight are Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Both are under-25 have been contributed over 700 runs in total cumulatively. Also, Iyer has represented the Indian side against Sri Lanka and performed exceptionally well. Another player that Delhi should keep an eye on is Sanju Samson – another under-25 player, who has been lethal with the bat and scored over 300 runs in 2017 edition.

Apart from this one overseas player that Delhi should bet their money on is Kagiso Rabada. The prodigal South African is one of the most deadly bowlers in the world and is just 22. This means he still has not reached his peak and it would be just foolish for Delhi to let him go.

As per the guidelines issued by the IPL governing council on December 6, a team can only retain a maximum number of 3 capped Indian players, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indian players. Also, each team can consist of a maximum number of 25 players (up to 8 overseas players) and a minimum of 18.

Here are the IPL 2018 retained players DD, as per reports: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the IPL governing council, each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction).

Among the other top Indian players, MS Dhoni is set to return to Chennai Super Kings with Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli is likely to stay with Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rohit Sharma will once again lead the Mumbai Indians.

This story will be updated once the list is announced.