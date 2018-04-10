IPL 2018 Points Table: Indian Premier League standings

IPL 2018 Points Table

IPL 2018 Points Table: The eleventh season of the Indian Premier League kicked off on April 7 with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This year, a total of eight teams are participating in IPL out of which Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are making a comeback after a two-year ban. Each team will play fourteen matches in the league round after which the top four teams will progress to the play-offs. The final of IPL 2018 will be played on May 27 at Wankhede between the two winners of the Qualifiers. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and have won the tournament three times while CSK are near followers with two trophies in their cabinet. Other teams who have managed to put their hands on the shiny silverware are Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Deccan Chargers.

IPL Standings are determined based on following parameters.

1. Win = 2 Points

2. Tie = 1 Point

3. Lose = 0 Point

If the Teams have same points in the IPL standings after the completion of round robin matches, the team with higher ‘Net Run-Rate’ will rank higher in the IPL Points Table.

IPL 2018 points table:

Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR For Against Pts Form 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 +1.771 127/15.5 125/20 2 • W 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 +0.598 177/18.5 176/20 2 • W 3 Kings XI Punjab 1 1 0 0 0 +0.567 167/18.5 166/20 2 • W 4 Chennai Super Kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.271 169/19.5 165/20 2 • W 5 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.271 165/20 169/19.5 0 • L 6 Delhi Daredevils 1 0 1 0 0 -0.567 166/20 167/18.5 0 • L 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 0 1 0 0 -0.598 176/20 177/18.5 0 • L 8 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -1.771 125/20 127/15.5 0 • L

IPL Standings Trivia:

1. No franchise has ever progressed to Qualifier with less than 14 points ever since the inception of IPL.

2. Five out of 13 teams in IPL have accumulated 22 points in a season, which is the highest in the last 10 seasons of IPL.

3. Delhi Daredevils & Deccan Chargers are the only 2 teams to have accumulated 4 points in an IPL season which is the lowest points accumulated by any team.

4. KKR, SRH & Deccan Chargers are the only team which has never finished 1st in IPL Points table but won the IPL trophy.

5. Delhi Daredevils has finished 1st in IPL Points Table twice but never won IPL Trophy.