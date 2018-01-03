IPL 2018 player retention live streaming, date, time, venue, player list; all you need to know

IPL 2018: All the franchises will be allowed to secure up to 5 player. (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2018 player retention: Indian Premier League is all set to be extravagant with some major changes coming into effect in this year’s edition but before that the much-awaited IPL auctions are set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. However, before the IPL auctions take place, franchises will come out with a list of players they would like to retain. The IPL Governing Council recently announced that a team can retain up to five players, either by using the player retention policy or through the newly-introduced Right to Match card.Earlier, the player retentions used to be done through formal e-mails, which was sent to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the IPL teams. An official told Pune Mirror that the idea is to send out a message that the IPL is not just about money. A lot of effort is put in team-building and we want to start the IPL coverage through retention. The retained players form the core of the teams. It was in September last year when Star India bragged the rights for telecasting the cash-rich tournament from 2018-22.

When is IPL 2018 player retention event?

IPL 2018 player retention event will take place on Thursday, January 4.

Where will IPL 2018 player retention event take place?

IPL 2018 player retention event will take place Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

What time is IPL 2018 player retention event?

IPL 2018 player retention event will take place at 5 pm.

Where can on live telecast IPL 2018 player retention event?

IPL 2018 player retention event will be aired on Star Sports.

After two year ban, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will make their comeback. Interestingly, the two teams will only be able to retain players from the pool of Gujarat Lions and Pune Supergiants. MS Dhoni is all set to return to the Chennai side as captain for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be retaining Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.