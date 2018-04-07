IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan set to entertain Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The event will start at around 5 PM.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai before the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2018 opening ceremony, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan are set to perform. Hrithik Roshan did a rehearsal with his troop on Friday evening. Earlier, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh was roped in for a performance but pulled out due to a shoulder injury which forced the organisers to bring in Hrithik Roshan. Parineeti Chopra too pulled out of IPL 2018 opening ceremony due to her busy schedule. This year the opening ceremony will only be attended by two captains – Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to logistical reasons. The show is scheduled to begin at around 6:15 PM but the official broadcast for the event will start at 5 PM. The toss for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match will take place at 7:30 PM while the match will start at 8 PM.

Here are IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates:

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

???? The eight captains pose with the silverware as the VIVO #IPL is all set to commence in Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zn3MDFjSnA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018

You can also watch IPL 2018 opening ceremony live streaming online on Hotstar.