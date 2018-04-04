IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony date, performers, time, venue; all you need to know

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: From dates to venue all you need to know

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: The much-awaited 11th season of the Indian Premier League is set to start from April 7 with a glittering opening ceremony at Wankhede stadium. The previous editions of IPL, have seen many stars gracing the opening ceremony with their mesmerizing performances and this year too, fans will get to witness such performances by their Favourite Bollywood stars. The IPL 2018 will also see the return of two of the old franchises – Chennai super kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have a massive fan base. A pinch of freshness will also be witnessed with the new broadcaster – Star Sports, new look sides and a few new captains but one thing will is not likely to change is the competitiveness of the teams and enthusiasm of the crowd.

The IPL 2018 will begin on April 7, 2018, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A total of 60 matches will be played at nine venues across 51 days. In the opening game of the season defending champions, Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place on the same day, before the opening game. Since four teams have their matches on the next day, only Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni among the captains are likely to attend the event. Here is all you need to know about IPL 2018 opening ceremony:

IPL 2018 opening ceremony date:

Unlike the previous editions of the Indian Premier League, the IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place on the same of the opening match. It will take place on April 7 i.e. Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony time:

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will start at 5 pm on April 7. It will be a 90-minute show which will end at 7:15 PM, 15 minutes prior to the toss between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match will start at 8 PM.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony performers:

Even though the names have not been made official, various reports suggest that a number of A-listers like Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the IPL 2018 opening ceremony. It was also reported that actor Ranveer Singh was supposed to perform at the event but due to some injury, he has pulled out of the event. Now, reports are claiming that BCCI trying to rope in Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan to grace the event.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony venue:

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League opening ceremony will be witnessed at the Wankhede stadium.