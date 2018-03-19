IPL 2018: Mitchell McClenaghan to join Mumbai Indians squad, New Zealand pacer will replace Jason Behrendorff

Mitchell McClenaghan will join Mumbai Indians. (Twitter/MI)

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians 2017 IPL season start Mitchell McClenaghan will be joining their squad and will be replacing Australian left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff. The Australian bowler will be out of action following to a back injury. The New Zealand fast bowler McClenaghan had gone unsold during the IPL auction 2018 which were held in January. But now with Behrendorff out, McClenaghan will be donning the Mumbai Indians jersey for his base price of Rs one crore. The Kiwi fast bowler has been part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the past three years and he was the key contributor in the 2017 IPL season, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches.

The IPL Technical Committee has approved McClenaghan as a replacement for the Australian from the pool of registered players who are available to play.

"Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP)," a statement from the IPL read.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be hosting the two0time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. It is the opening game of the IPL and Chennai Super Kings along with Rajasthan Royals will be making their comeback after a two-year ban.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.