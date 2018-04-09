Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2018, SRH vs RR Updates: New-look Royals to square off against Risers’ bowling might

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane’s new look side to go against Kane Williamson’s orange army.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2018: One franchise has already announced their comeback by dominating the conversation this IPL, and now it’s time for the other to take the extravagant stage to mark it’s arrival in style. After Chennai Super Kings’ impressive win against Mumbai Indians, a new-look Rajasthan Royals will go against the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The spendthrifts at the auctions which is quite unlikely of them, RR bought the two most expensive players of the season Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 cr) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 cr). However, the concern is that their star captain Steve Smith has been banned and their biggest buy (Stokes) is nursing a back injury. Also, their new skipper Ajinkya Rahane is a bit of a rookie.

Yes, Smith’s loss has been compensated by the fact that their opposition Hyderabad will also be without their regular captain David Warner. Still, if Ben Stokes forgets his pain and Rahane can use his experience from his short stint as India’s vice-captain can help Royals be on course for victory. Until Rashid Khan’s does his thing.

Khan has managed to shatter all the possible records in bowling and is the fastest to 100 ODI wickets in mere 44 matches.

Keeping this in mind, his team-mate Mujeeb Ur Rahman has already made headlines with his wrist spin. Expect more from the veteran who has made batsmen from over the world bow down to his leg spins. Bowling has always been Sunrisers’ strength in the IPL.

This season, it looks all the more important. With the death-over specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the bowling attack, and Rashid as their lead spin bowler, Basil Thampi and Shakib Al Hasan can be good adds to the mixture. Also, with Kane Williamson, things look more or less easy.

The Kiwi has a great strike rate against Ben Stokes which might be a problem to RR. Williamson has a T20 strike rate of 192 against the bowlers in the Royals roster. He’s made 73 runs off 38 balls, losing his wicket only once. Forty-two of them have come off Stokes, at a strike-rate of 210.

Pitch condition: Not much can be said about the wicket, as there have been very few matches played at this venue. But, generally, the wicket here is considered as a flat track, which tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here more than the pacers.

WATCH| IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Cricket Score Updates:

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Rajasthan Royals- Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror