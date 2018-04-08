IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: When and where to watch SRH vs RR on TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, LIVE Streaming Online: Kane Williamson to lock horns against Ajinkya Rahane. (BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, LIVE Streaming Online: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League started with a thrilling encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. In match 4, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals, led by Ajinkya Rahane. Both the teams suffered major setbacks before the start of IPL with their captains Steve Smith and David Warner suspended for one year for ball-tampering. RR looks a better side on paper despite Smith’s absence. They have a few exciting players in the team including the England duo Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting looks weak without Warner even though it has other quality players like Shekhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson. Their bowling, however, is one of the best in the tournament, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the fast-bowling attack.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, April 09, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. The pre-match telecast will begin one hour before the start of the match.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Rajasthan Royals- Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror