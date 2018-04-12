IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: When and where to watch RCB vs KXIP LIVE on TV

The eighth match of this season will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL 2018: LIVE Streaming Online Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: The eighth match of this season will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. In their first match, Kings XI Punjab dominated Delhi Daredevils in all departments of the game, registering an easy win. Some smart bowling combined with excellent captaincy by Ravichandran Ashwin helped Kings XI bowlers restrict Delhi to 166/7 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled against Kolkata Knight Riders despite putting up a strong total of 176 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli never got going and even though Brendon McCullum, AB De Villiers and Mandeep Singh got good starts, none of them were able to convert it into a big score. Bowling remains to be a bigger problem for RCB and including an all-rounder in the playing XI might make Virat Kohli’s job easier.

When is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2018 squads?

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.