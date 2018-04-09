IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: On which channel to watch CSK vs KKR LIVE on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Both the teams got off to a great start by winning their first match. In the first match of IPL 2018, CSK was completely outplayed by the Mumbai Indians until Dwayne Bravo found his touch back and assured that team starts the season a bang. The problem for Chennai, however, is that Kedar Jadhav will miss the next few matches due to an injury.On the other hand, KKR gave a clinical performance against Virat Kohl-led Royal Challengers Bangalore which would give a lot of confidence to Dinesh Karthik.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.