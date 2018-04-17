IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: Rohit Sharma in search of maiden win

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma is looking for his first win of the season.

IPL 2018 Live Score MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Currently, at the bottom of the points table, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and to Delhi Daredevils. In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with a good performance. The batting and the bowling departments have failed to perform as a unit so far and in order to change their fortunes, Mumbai will have to look into this before its too late.

Bangalore on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opener to KKR but making a comeback against Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals. To win their match against MI, RCB need to set their bowling combination right. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowler has yet shown the potential to lead the bowling attack. Umesh Yadav sure did show a moment of spark against KXIP but could not carry the same performance against RR.

The batting department seemed solid with the likes of skipper Virat Kohli, Brendon McCullum, and AB de Villiers. So if they perform as per the expectations, fans could witness another high-scoring game.

Pitch Condition: It will be humid in Mumbai. The match can be touted to be a nerve-wrenching match as the wicket at the Wankhede offers help for both the pacers and spinners. Close proximity to the Arabian sea helps the swing bowlers considerably, especially during early hours of the day.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Mumbai Indians squad – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Pradeep Sangwan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Dhillon, Akila Dhananjaya, Nidheesh M D Dinesan, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Dinesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Sharad Lumba, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.