IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Updates: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to field

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs CSK Live Score: A confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to extend their winning momentum when they face Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the PCA stadium, Mohali. The southern outfit who have made a comeback in the cash-rich league after serving a two-year suspension roared in their previous two encounters and once again proved why they are one of the serious contenders for the title.

In their campaign opener against three-time champion Mumbai Indians, Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav pulled off a thrilling last over win for Chennai. Chasing 166 against Mumbai, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side was once reeling at 75/5 and victory seemed a distant dream for the yellow brigade. However, Bravo’s scintillating 30-ball 68 put them on the brink of the win and later in the last over Jadhav snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.

In the second match, Chennai was handed a challenging 203-run target by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their first home game at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.CSK was off to a flying start with Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (39) adding 75 runs for the opening wicket.

Raina will miss the clash after being ruled out of the side’s next two matches because of a calf injury, which could be a thing of worry for the CSK management. On the other hand, coming on the back of a disappointing batting performance, hosts Punjab will be looking reverse the performance in this match. For a win at home against the in-form Dhoni’s side, Punjab’s batting department needs to fire. Other than KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and Mayank Agarwal have struggled to get runs.

Punjab’s spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has surprised the batsmen with his deliveries and will once again try to exploit the home conditions. The hosts have a bowling depth with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye.

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.