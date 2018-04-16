IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs DD Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Dinesh Karthik to spoil Gautam Gambir’s homecoming?

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs DD Live Cricket Score: Gautam Gambhir is back at the Eden Gardens but as Delhi Daredevils captain.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs DD Live Cricket Score: Gautam Gambhir is back at the Eden Gardens but this time as the captain of Delhi Daredevils who square off against Kolkata Knight Riders this evening. The former KKR captain is returning for a scalp. Both the losses that KKR have suffered so far have come from tactical blunders – handing the ball to Vinay Kumar in a tense last over against Chennai Super Kings and mismanagement of resources against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dinesh Karthik is chained to a harsh spotlight and now has to face the man against whom he will always be judged. Gambhir could not expect better circumstances for his return to Eden Gardens. He may not spark widespread emotional turmoil like Sourav Ganguly did while stepping out in opposition colours, but the atmosphere should still be interesting to behold.

Sunil Narine loves bowling to Daredevils. He has got 20 wickets from 11 innings – his second best against IPL teams, after his 26 against King XI – coupled with an economy rate of 6.3. He is also in red hot form and has scored over 70 runs in the two matches.

However, Knight Riders’ Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the season without playing a single match, with Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna replacing him. As for Chris Morris of DD, he missed the previous match with illness and it is not clear yet if he will be featuring in today’s game.

Pitch Condition: The Eden Gardens track is considered as one of the better batting surfaces although spinners tend to come into action as the match wears on. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here in IPL games as well.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Delhi Daredevils squad: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.