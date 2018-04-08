IPL 2018 KKR vs RCB highlights: Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana set up win against Virat Kohli’s army by 4 wickets

IPL 2018 KKR vs RCB highlights: KKR beat RCB by four wickets in IPL

IPL 2018 KKR vs RCB highlights: Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in their opening match of IPL 11 at the Eden Gardens here today. Put into bat, Brendon McCullum (43) and AB de Villiers (44) were the top scorers for Bangalore, while skipper Mandeep Singh (37) and Virat Kohli (31) too contributed with the bat as RCB posted a decent 176-7.

In reply, Sunil Narine gave Kolkata Knight Riders a flying start with a 19-ball 50 and Nitish Rana (34) and new skipper Dinesh Karthik (35 not out) scored crucial knocks as KKR overhauled the target with 7 balls to spare. Earlier, part-time off-spinner Rana (2/11) and R Vinay Kumar (2/30) scalped two wickets each for KKR.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 176 for 7 in 20 overs (Brendon McCullum 43, AB de Villiers 44; Nitish Rana 2/11).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 177 for 6 in 18.5 overs (Sunil Narine 50, Umesh Yadav 2/27, Chris Woakes 4-0-36-3) .