IPL 2018: Who is Mujeeb Ur Rahman? Know all about youngest cricketer to play in Indian Premier League

IPL 2018: Who is Mujeeb Ur Rahman? Know all about this youngest cricketer (Source: Kings XI punjab twitter)

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils: Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday became the youngest player in the tournament. During the time of the auction Rahman was mere 16 years of age and by the time he made his debut, he was 17. Playing his maiden match in IPL against Delhi Daredevils, the 17-year-old leg spinner in his very first got Colin Munro’s stumps. He was born in the city of Khost, Afghanistan where he grew up and progressed. Mujeeb is also the youngest player to play for his country and first male cricketer born in the 21st Century to play international cricket.

In his debut match against Ireland, he had slain everyone with his performance when he bagged four wickets and helped his team to win the game by 137 runs. Mujeeb is inspired by Rashid Khan and wants to follow his footsteps. Interestingly, Khan is two year’s his senior and has rocked the world with his spin bowling.

On his tour of Bangladesh, he had entangled everyone with his performance by picking eight wickets in the first three ODIs. In the bilateral youth ODI series, he took 17 wickets which is the highest ever in the tournament. The young cricketer managed to impress the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab who bought him at the price tag of Rs 4 crores.

Kings XI Punjab hosted Delhi Daredevils in the second match of Indian Premier League. KXIP had won the toss and opted to field first. Chris Gayle was rested, while Aaron Finch was not available due to personal reasons.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.