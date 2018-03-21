IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab Schedule, venue changed; check details here

IPL 2018: The Indian Premier League Governing Council has given its nod for a change in the IPL 2018 schedule. (Twitter)

IPL 2018: The Indian Premier League Governing Council has given its nod for a change in the IPL 2018 schedule. The IPL governing council gave its go-ahead considering the logistical issues concerning to the home matches of Kings XI Punjab. Following the change in their schedule, KXIP will play four home matches in Indore and three at Mohali.

All the IPL teams play four home matches at their home ground, however, keeping in mind the closure of Chandigarh Airport, an exception has been permitted this season. The Chandigarh Airport will be closed due to expansion work for 20 days from 12th May to 31st May 2018. As a result, the Delhi Daredevils’ first home against Kings XI Punjab on 8th April will now be an away fixture.

“It is unfortunate that the dates had to be shuffled so late in the day,” Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon said. “However, external difficulties always have to be worked around. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, we’re excited by the prospect of starting off in Mohali. At the end of the day, both venues are home to us,” he added.

As per the revised itinerary, KXIP will play in Mohali on (April 15, 19 and 23) instead of Indore. However, Indore will benefit from the arrangement as they now have four matches in their kitty (May 4, 6, 12 and 14).

Following the IPL GC meeting, it has been decided that Pune will host the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on 23rd and 25th May respectively.

Kings XI Punjab will be led Ravichandran Ashwin for this IPL season.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Mayank Dagar, Pradeep Sahu, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar