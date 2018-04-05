IPL 2018: How to watch Indian Premier League LIVE streaming online free on Airtel TV, Jio TV

IPL 2018: The mother of all tournaments, the Indian Premier League, is all set to enter in its 11th edition this year.

IPL 2018: The mother of all tournaments, the Indian Premier League, is all set to enter in its 11th edition this year. This year it will be a special season for two teams, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings who are making a comeback after being debarred from participating in the tournament for a period of two years. With just days left for the tournament to kick off, online platforms are definitely your best bet to check up on all the Indian Premier League action, especially for cricket buffs who are constantly on the move.

Hotstar has come up with a new plan for sports enthusiasts in a bid to lure more people to its platform. They have launched a new Rs 299 All Sports Pack for its live sports programmes. This amount will cover all the major sporting events that will be broadcast by Hotstar for one year. This includes the IPL 2018 as well as the Asia Cup 2018, Formula 1, and Badminton World Championships among others.

As per Hotstar, after 10 minutes streaming of LIVE IPL matches, users will be prompted to sign up for the Rs 299 Sports Pack or subscribe to Hotstar Premium in case they wish to continue streaming.

However, there is a great news if you wish to watch the IPL 2018 online for free. The only caveat is that this plan is for Airtel users only. According to Hotstar, Airtel customers will be able to watch all the IPL matches LIVE and without any interruption. An Airtel official told FinancialExpress.com that Airtel TV subscribers need not subscribe to any premium Hotstar All Sports Pack or the Hotstar Premium pack.

This means that if you are an Airtel customer you get unlimited streaming access to IPL 2018 on Hotstar for FREE via Airtel TV app and users should make the most of this opportunity. Once users click on the IPL content on Airtel TV, it will launch the Hotstar app to start the unlimited streaming.

Other than Airtel TV, it is the Reliance Jio users who can also watch IPL 2018 on Hotstar without paying an extra subscription fee. Reliance Jio users can enjoy the IPL matches on Jio TV app for free. However, the caveat is that it free of the Prime users only. Jio Prime users can also follow the steps just as an Airtel user would do to watch IPL 2018 on Hotstar.