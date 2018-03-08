IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir sets new target for Delhi Daredevils, says will lead the team to the maiden title

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir will lead Delhi Daredevils.

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir will be leading Delhi Daredevils for this year’s Indian Premier League. The former Indian opened was bought by the national capital’s franchise for Rs 2.8 crore. In a recent interview after getting elected as the captain of the team, Gambhir expressed the new target for his IPL side. “Delhi is home and it feels great to be back to my roots. I started my IPL stint with Delhi Daredevils and it played an important role in shaping the leader in me back then. I hope we can apply our collective learnings from the past few years and guide the team to its maiden IPL title,” he said.

Gambhir also talked about the importance of having the cricketing great Ricky Ponting in his team. “Having a legend like Ricky Ponting will certainly add depth to the side and help us develop a winning strategy for the upcoming season,” Gambhir said.

The 36-year-old batsman before this was the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. During his tenure as the KKR skipper, he led the team to two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014. Talking about Gambhir’s current batting form, he was quite impressive in the recently concluded Ranji season while with KKR last year, Gambhir was the second highest run-scorer. His 4,132 runs, puts him fourth in the list of the highest run-scorers in IPL history.

In 123 games as captain, he has the fourth-best win percentage (57.31) among those who have led in more than 50 games in this format. The fans would be expecting the same from Gambhir during his Delhi’s tenure.

Delhi Daredevils has built a well-balanced squad for the upcoming IPL season and will be looking win their maiden title. The team has invested in young legs as the players who were signed in this IPL auction will have a contract for next three years. The owners retained Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Chriss Morris while played their Right-to-Match (RTM) card to get back South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Cricket expert Aakash Chopra said, “Delhi has added some great player to their squad in the VIVO IPL Auctions this year. I am particularly excited to watch Gambhir and Maxwell play together. The team coached by Ricky Ponting also features Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Morris, Mayank Agarwal, Boult and Rabada amongst other players which makes them a strong squad on paper for this year’s tournament.”