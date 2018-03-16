IPL 2018: Future Group signed as associate sponsor with Star India

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has been signed as an associate sponsor with Star India for the upcoming Vivo-IPL 2018. (Source: Twitter)

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has been signed as an associate sponsor with Star India for the upcoming Vivo-IPL 2018. The 11th season of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on April 7 and will see the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Talking about the development, the Future Group said that it is excited to be a part of the Indian Premier League as it will reach out to 700 million viewers through multiple screens, languages and higher interactivity.

“We are excited to partner Vivo IPL 2018 because it will be presented in 5 regional languages along with English to a never-before 700 million viewers through multiple screens, languages and higher interactivity,” Future Group CEO-Food Business Sadashiv Nayak said.

The other associate sponsors for IPL 2018 include MakeMyTrip, Parle Products, AMFI, Asian Paints, Dream 11, Polycab and Vimal Pan Masala. The co-presenting sponsors are Vivo, Coca-Cola, and Jio.

Last year, Star India had bagged the media rights tender with a mammoth Rs 16,347 crore bid for the next five seasons.

Earlier, mobile baking solutions app, Paytm had signed up as the Official Umpire Partner for VIVO IPL for the next 5 years. The announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Paytm is also the Title Sponsor of India Cricket.

“Paytm are presently the Title Sponsors of India Cricket and the relationship has now been extended to the IPL. Both Paytm and BCCI share a strong bond and we will continue to provide great value to Paytm,” Chairman of the IPL, Rajeev Shukla had said.

Meanwhile, founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that they were delighted to be a part of the IPL.

“Cricket has been a key element in Paytm’s brand journey and it has worked brilliantly for our young brand. In addition to IPL, we are also the Title sponsor for India cricket for the last few years. We had a great relationship with the BCCI, and our investment in IPL further reaffirms our commitment to this wonderful sport,” he had said.