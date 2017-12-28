IPL 2018: From Kagiso Rabada to Jason Behrendorff, here are top 5 emerging foreign players who might become millionaires

IPL 2018: Auctions will be a two-day affair, as the date for the auctions is set for January 27 and 28.

IPL 2018: As Virat Kohli and men are gearing up for the upcoming South African tour, the domestic franchises of Indian Premier League (IPL) are all scratching their heads to scout out best players and build a title-winning squad. IPL auctions for the 11th edition will be held in January next year. It will be a two-day affair, as the date for the auctions is set for January 27 and 28. The event will be held in Bangalore. The deadline for submitting the retention for all eight teams is January 4th. Apart from big players, the franchises would be eyeing young blood from both India and abroad. So, here are top 5 overseas emerging players who might go in millions:

1- Marcus Stoinis:

Marcus Stoinis. (Twitter)

A top-order batsman and medium-pace bowler, Marcus Stoinis debuted for his home state of Western Australia at the age of 19, but won limited opportunities with the Warriors and moved to Victoria to further his career. Eventually persuaded by his piles of runs for Northcote, the Victorian selectors gave him a run of games in the Sheffield Shield side during 2013-14 and Stoinis rewarded them with an outstanding 170 against Tasmania, a breakthrough innings that led to him becoming a regular in the Victoria top order. Stoinis was Victoria’s leading run-scorer in the 2014-15. Although he could not seal his place in the national team initially, later, in January 2017, when he got his second ODI in January 2017, only four men had scored more Sheffield Shield runs than Stoinis (1855 at 40.32) since the start of 2014. And what an ODI comeback it was, after claiming three wickets, Stoinis scored 146 not out from No. 7 to help Australia to within seven runs of a remarkable come-from-behind win against New Zealand at Eden Park – at one stage Australia were 67 for 6 chasing 287.

2- Jason Behrendorff:

Jason Behrendorff. (AP)

A left-arm bowler with good pace and the ability to swing the ball, Jason Behrendorff was born in Sydney and raised in Canberra. He made his first-class debut in 2011-12 but his breakthrough season was 2013-14 when he finished second only to Steve O’Keefe on the Sheffield Shield wicket tally with 40 victims at 22.70. That season earned him a call-up to Australia A squad for their four-day matches against South Africa in the 2014 winter. Blessed with a tall frame, Behrendorff has the ability to extract bounce from any surface and also has the ability to swing the ball appreciably both ways. With a formidable bunch of pacers playing in the national side, it was difficult for him to break into the squad although he had been touted to be a future superstar by everyone who had watched him bowl. It took a while before he was finally handed his international debut for Australia and it came on the tour to India in 2017 during the T20I series. He made an emphatic statement straightaway, snaring a 4 wicket haul that removed the cream of the Indian top order to set up a convincing Australian victory.

3- Kagiso Rabada:

Kagiso Rabada. (PTI)

A strapping, genuine quick who regularly bowls in the 140-150kph range, Kagiso Rabada is the most exciting talent to emerge from South Africa in the post No.1 Test ranking era. Before he had turned 21, Rabada had already established himself as a potential leader of the attack. Rabada thrust himself into the international spotlight at the 2014 Under-19 World Cup, where he took 6 for 25 against Australia in the semi-final. South Africa went on to win the title – their first – and Rabada finished as their highest wicket-taker. He would be one of the best buys for any team this season.

4- Kusal Mendis:

Kusal Mendis (Reuters)

One of those rare breed of explosive batsman-keeper combos, Kusal Mendis is a promising prospect for Sri Lanka in the post Kumara Sangakkara era. He shot to prominence with his Schoolboy of the Year award in 2013 and in the following season, the national selectors awarded the captaincy of the under-19s for the 2014 World Cup. His Test cap followed soon after in the home series against the West Indies. He stamped his presence in the international scene with a stunning century against Australia at Pallekele making him the youngest to do so. It was a great knock to rescue Sri Lanka from the doldrums after having conceded a first-innings lead to get them back into the contest and eventually pave the way towards a clean sweep.

5- Joe Root:

Joe Root. (Reuters)

That Joe Root would one day captain England was taken for granted. The accolade everybody anticipated became his after Alastair Cook stood down as the captain. Root was rare among England batsmen in achieving maturity so quickly and had looked consumed by the delights of batting from the moment he first took guard. Root had never been a strikingly heavy scorer as he worked through the ranks, nor was he particularly athletic, but his systematic approach to batting was that of a young batsman who would not sell his wicket easily and gave England hope that he would be able to attune his game to the highest level. A slender batsman reliant more on precision than on putting weight behind his strokes, his patience and stubbornness at the crease had Geoffrey Boycott gushing that he reminded him of himself, although Root soon developed a much broader range.