IPL 2018: Did you notice this special gesture by Rohit Sharma? It will certainly win your heart

IPL 2018: The first match of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings turned out to be an absolute blinder with Dwayne Bravo’s last minute heroics snatching a win from MI at the Wankhede Stadium. However, one thing that went unnoticed by fans was Mumbai captain Rohit’s Sharma special gesture. The CEAT ticket on Rohit Sharma’s bat was followed by the sticker of a Rhino which promotes Shorai ‘Save the Rhinos’ project in South Africa.

The sticker was noticed by England batsman Kevin Pietersen who is a commentator in the Indian Premier League. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper took an image of Rohit Sharma’s bat and shared it on his Twitter handle. “‘Did you see the great man @ImRo45 with @SORAI2018 on his bat this eve? He’s as passionate as I am in saving our rhinos!” Kevin Pietersen’s tweet read.

Rohit Sharma who is an animal lover is using the Indian Premier League as a platform to promote SORAI which stands for Save our Rhinos Africa & India.

This isn’t the first time when Rohit Sharma has shared his love for the rhinos. Last year in September he had shared an image with the last living male Northern White Rhinoceros – Sudan which was clicked in 2015.

“Left a bit of my heart with this beauty, #Sudan, 2 years ago in Kenya – the last male Northern White Rhinoceros living today #StopPoaching,” Rohit Sharma had posted on micro-blogging website Twitter.

Even when Sudan had passed away earlier this year, the MI captain had taken to Twitter and apologised. “The last Male has fallen We Did This the last Northern White African male rhino marks the certain extinction of this incredible species. Rest in peace Sudan, you deserved so much better. On behalf of all mankind, I’m sorry We Did This,” he had posted.

Coming to the match, batting first, Mumbai Indians had scored 164 runs with the help of cameos by Ishan Kishan, Kruna Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav at its home ground. At one stage Mumbai looked set for a comfortable win but late fireworks from Dwayne Bravo and an injured Kedar Jadhav helped CSK to a last ball win.