IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils squad analysis, key players, fixtures, list of matches, venue

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils will start their campaign on Sunday, April 8.

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League can mark the rebirth of Delhi Daredevils who have struggled to reach the play-offs in the last few years. The man who has been given the task to do so is none other than the local boy – Gautam Gambhir. The southpaw will have a tough task of getting the right team competition to revive the fortunes of DD who are yet to lift the IPL trophy. The franchise did a good job in IPL auction 2018 and has enough arsenal in its artillery to go all the way. Delhi Daredevils is a perfect mix of youth and experience with some of the most dangerous T20 players in Colin Munro, Glen Maxwell and Chris Morris.

The management did a great job by picking up some exciting Indian names. The bowling attack will be led by the experienced duo of Mohammed Shami and Amit Mishra who have been with the franchise for a while now. The batting unit, on the other hand, has young yet dangerous Indian names like Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant.

Ideal T20 players:

The Delhi Daredevils did a great job by picking up some of the finest T20 players in the league. Delhi has two players for almost every spot in the team. They have as many as five opening options in Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir, Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra and Jason Roy. Going by the current form and experience, Munro and Gambhir should be the first choice. This is when you consider Rishabh Pant as a middle-order batsman. Again, if Rishabh Pant fails to find his form or is injured at any point in the league, DD have an equally effective backup wicket keeping option in Naman Ojha.

The number 3 spot will be taken up by Shreyas Iyer who will have a golden chance to stand out from others this season. He will be followed by Rishabh Pant and Glen Maxwell at number 4 and 5, respectively.

Chris Morris will take up the all-rounders slot at number 7 and can be used as a floater. This leaves DD with the job to fill the number 6 slot which again, going by the current form goes to Tamil Nadu lad Vijay Shankar who shined for India with the ball in the Nidahas Trophy but is more than capable of changing the course of the match with the bat too.

The franchise also managed to pick two excellent overseas T20 fast-bowlers in Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult who can be swapped depending upon the conditions and opposition. At some point in the league, DD might also use Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Too many hit or miss players:

Even though Delhi looks like an outstanding T20 side on paper, there are too many hit or miss player in that side which can leave the team in a tricky position. DD’s season depends a lot on how their Ms – Munro, Maxwell and Morris perform, all of whom are freaks and cannot be considered as the most reliable players. Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar are players of similar mould who play too many strokes.

This puts a lot of extra pressure on Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer to anchor the innings. Both these players are more than capable of pulling off that role but they cannot afford to be out of form this season.

The lack of a quality Indian fast bowler apart from Mohammed Shami can also cost DD in the later stages of the league. The spin unit, on the other hand, looks more stable in the presence of Amit Mishra and Shahbaz Nadeem.

Delhi Daredevils schedule and list of matches with venues for IPL 2018:

Sunday 8th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab: 4:00 PM IST, IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Wednesday 11th April 2018

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Saturday 14th April 2018

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils: 4:00 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Monday 16th April 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Saturday 21st April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Monday 23rd April 2018

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Friday 27th April 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Monday 30th April 2018

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 2nd May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Rajasthan Royals: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 5th May 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Thursday 10th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Saturday 12th May 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils: 8:00 PM IST, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Friday 18th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Chennai Super Kings: 8:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Sunday 20th May 2018

Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians: 4:00 PM IST, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.