IPL 2018: Chris Gayle impresses Kings XI Punjab fans with his amazing Bhangra moves; video goes viral

IPL 2018: Undoubtedly, Chris Gayle is a man who is very much in demand even though he has lost his prime. Every time he takes the pitch whirling his heavy willow like a matchstick, there is a buzz in the stands and the sense of anticipation is noticeable. That noise will reach a crescendo when he dons the pink and silver jersey of King XI Punjab and setting Mohali on fire. His excitement for IPL is unmatchable. Bought by KXIP for Rs 2 crore he cannot wait to join Punjab’s squad. Gayle recently shared a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen grooving to a hit Punjabi song, giving a glimpse of his Bhangra skills. Gayle can be seen merrily dancing to a song ‘ Mundian To Bach Ke’ by British artist Panjabi MC (Rajinder Singh Rai), with a message ‘#KingGayle coming, India. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #Kings’

Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen in IPL history, having several records to his credit including that of the fastest century in T20 cricket.

Gayle has been a regular feature of the cash-rich tournament, taking part in all its editions except the inaugural 2008. Across nine seasons, he has 3626 runs in 101 matches including five centuries and 21 fifties. He averages an impressive 41.20 and boasting a strike-rate of 151.20.

Gayle smashed a record-breaking unbeaten 175 in an IPL 2013 match while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, rewriting T20 record books during a surreal assault on poor Pune Warriors bowlers. He reached three figures in just 30 deliveries enren route the highest every individual score in the format.

He has surely given an electric performance with, grooving to a Punjabi song in the video and will hope to serenade the KXIP fans on the cricket field come April 8 when the team begins its campaign against Delhi Daredevils at Mohali.