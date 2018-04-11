IPL 2018: Chennai loses all matches; 4 venues that can replace Chepauk as CSK’s home ground

BCCI shortlisted four cities that can replace Chepauk as CSK’s new home (Source: CSK Twitter)

IPL 2018: After facing embarrassment at Chepauk stadium where shoes were hurled at the players, BCCI decided to move all the Chennai Super King’s remaining home matches away from the venue. The board has shortlisted four cities that can replace Chepauk as CSK’s new home. Chennai was scheduled to host 7 matches but after the row, the board has decided to shift the venue. MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Tuesday, witnessed massive protest over the Cauvery issue which escalated quickly. Fans were seen carrying black balloons inside the stadium. The schedule of CSK will be intact and the fans will not be disappointed. So, here is a look at 4 venues that can host IPL matches:

1. Visakhapatnam:

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag is reportedly the front-runner for hosting CSK’s matches due to logistical reasons. The stadium has a seating capacity of 38000 people and also has a history of hosting ODI and Test matches. It offers some excellent facilities and was the ninth Indian ground to be granted the Test status.

2. Trivandrum:

After receiving the praise from Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Greenfield International Stadium is now hoping land a few IPL matches. The stadium had recently hosted its first international match where India defeated New Zealand. If the matches are shifted to Kerala, it would come as a good news for the fans as the state will host IPL first time after Kochi Tuskers were suspended.

3. Pune:

One of the gorgeous stadiums in India, Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Ground in Gahunje, Pune is already set to host IPL 2018’s Eliminator and Qualifier 2 on 23rd and 25th May, respectively. Since the Stadium is IPL-ready, it may save BCCI from all the hassle.

4. Rajkot:

India’s mini Lord’s (due to its similar architecture), the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat hosted 10 IPL matches last season, acting as the home ground of the Gujarat ions. The matches were well administered and received a good response.