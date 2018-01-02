IPL 2018: Big gain for Virat Kohli led RCB, Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra join in coaching roles; will assist Daniel Vettori

Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra have joined RCB. (Source: Reuters/AP)

Despite having a formidable side led by Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to lift the IPL trophy even after trying for 10 long years. As the preparations for an all-new season begin, the team would hope to change that record. For this, the former coach of the world cup winning Indian cricket team and South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and former Indian fast-bowler Ashish Nehra have come on-board as Batting and Bowling Coach, respectively. Both these legendary players will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.

RCB has retained former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori as its coach. The left-arm spinner had led the side in a couple of seasons before taking up the coaching job. Vettori believes that both Kirsten and Nehra will bring a wealth of experience with him. “I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India/Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Amrit Thomas said that the team is thrilled to have both these cricketing greats on board.

“RCB players stand apart from the rest, for their bold and fearless outlook. We are confident that the cricketing expertise that Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra bring to the coaching team led by Daniel Vettori, will help the team play bold in the new season. We are very thrilled to have them on-board,” Thomas said.

One of the original eight teams, the team has made three final appearances in the VIVO IPL (in 2009 to the Deccan Chargers, in 2011 to the Chennai Super Kings and in 2016 to the Sunrisers Hyderabad) for which they finished runners-up in all.

Last year, the team had some big names like Virat Kohli, Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers as well as youngsters like Tymal Mills and Sachin Baby along with Indian internationals Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal but failed to make it to the play-offs.