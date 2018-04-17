IPL 2018: Big feat! Virat Kohli creates history, becomes highest run-scorer ever in Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli has become the highest run-getter in the entire IPL history (Source: RCB Twitter)

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli has become the highest run-getter in the entire IPL history. With this, the Indian captain has surpassed Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina. CSK batsman had smashed 4558 runs in 163 matches. While Kohli has accumulated over 4590 runs in total. Kohli had a spectacular 2017 amassing over 2500 runs at an average of 68.73 in all formats. He was recently named leading male cricketer for the second successive year Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year list.

Virat Kohli-led RCB locked horns against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium today.